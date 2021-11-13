Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Sells $998,155.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $117.71.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.