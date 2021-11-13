Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

