Dinesh Popat Sells 981 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

