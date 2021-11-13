Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.87. 33,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 55,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,656 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

