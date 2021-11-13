DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $70.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $259.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $244,000.
Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
