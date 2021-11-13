DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $70.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $259.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.