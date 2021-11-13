Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $72.91. 84,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,858. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.