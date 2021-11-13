DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of DocuSign worth $170,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 180,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,386,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

