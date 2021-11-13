Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the lowest is $8.32 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,413. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

