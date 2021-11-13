Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

NYSE D opened at $74.74 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

