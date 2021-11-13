Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $49,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO opened at $88.61 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.