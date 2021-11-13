DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $241.88 and last traded at $241.88. 99,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,144,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

