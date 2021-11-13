DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.87). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

