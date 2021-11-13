Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.66.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$24.05 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$24.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

