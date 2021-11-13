Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDRLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drilling Company of 1972 A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

