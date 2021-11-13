DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Tali Chen Sells 1,130 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $24,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Tali Chen sold 403 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $8,841.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,144,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,348,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 2,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

