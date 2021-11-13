Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.91.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.67. 932,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

