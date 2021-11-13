Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 17th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

