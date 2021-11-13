Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.09 and traded as high as C$9.65. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 565,107 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Insiders acquired a total of 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 in the last ninety days.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

