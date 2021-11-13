Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BROS opened at $62.06 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

