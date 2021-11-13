DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

DXC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 815,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $484,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

