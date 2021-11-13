Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

