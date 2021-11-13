Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

