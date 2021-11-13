Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

