Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The business had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

