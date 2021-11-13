EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $64.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 8258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $80,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

