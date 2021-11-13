Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TEAF opened at $14.95 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

