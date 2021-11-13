EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Tops $286,882.02

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $286,882.02 and $343.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,411.67 or 1.01682591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.00599509 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

