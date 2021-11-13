Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

