Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

EPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 502,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,117. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

