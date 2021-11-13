Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $3,630,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

