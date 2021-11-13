Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 502,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

