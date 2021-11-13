EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 6.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.