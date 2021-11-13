EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

