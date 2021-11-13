EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells £202,500 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £202,500 ($264,567.55).

Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Friday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

