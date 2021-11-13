EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells £202,500 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £202,500 ($264,567.55).
Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Friday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.
About EKF Diagnostics
