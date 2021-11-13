Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

