Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,430 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Elastic worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $182.68 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

