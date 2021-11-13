Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

