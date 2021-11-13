Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 347.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

