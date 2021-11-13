Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Cut to “Hold” at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.50. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

