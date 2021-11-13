Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

