Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.