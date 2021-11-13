Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.