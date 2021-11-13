Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of LMND opened at $63.96 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.