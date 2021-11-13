Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in nCino by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

