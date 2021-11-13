Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $356.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.61.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

