Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

