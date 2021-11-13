Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELEV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 8,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elevation Oncology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

