Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ELEV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 8,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
