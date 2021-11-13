eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock worth $592,302 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

