Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.24. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

