Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 105,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.